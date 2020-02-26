Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck, and More Take Broadway on a Trip With Flying Over Sunset

Broadway is about to go on the trip of a lifetime with James Lapine, Tom Kitt, and Michael Korie's musical Flying Over Sunset, which is inspired by the lives of three real people, actor Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck), politician Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack), and author Aldous Huxley (Harry Hadden-Paton), and their use of LSD. At a recent press day for the Lincoln Center Theater production, the stars, gave us a preview of this brand-new musical, which is sure to take audiences on a trip of their own.