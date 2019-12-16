Broadway First Dates: Sharon Donaldson-Wheatley and Martha Donaldson-Wheatley

Come From Away has a tendency to bring people together. The show unites a disparate group of strangers from across the world; its fandom does the same. And, early in performances, it brought together a performer and its stage manager. Actor Sharon Wheatley fell for the show's stage manager, Martha Donaldson, during the show's out-of-town tryout in La Jolla. Costar Jenn Colella encouraged them to go for it. Their first date involved a visit to Donaldson's parents' house and shooting BB guns. Now, their last names are hyphenated.