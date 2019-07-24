Broadway First Dates: Libby Winters and John Gallagher Jr.

Libby Winters and John Gallagher Jr. first met while they were doing American Idiot on Broadway. But the pair are quick to point out that while romance eventually blossomed, it did not occur during their time at the St. James Theatre. In fact, upon first meeting, Winters thought Gallagher was a little too stuck-up. Check out our video to see how long it took for them to start going out, and how they eventually sealed the deal.