Broadway First Dates: Kirsten and Matthew Scott

Kirsten and Matthew Scott met as a couple of theater students at Carnegie Mellon, and it seemed to be love at first sight. There was just one significant other standing in the way…But there's nothing like collaborating on a break-up letter to shore up a new relationship. Now celebrating 10 years of marriage, it's been smooth sailing for the Scotts ever since, with a host of Broadway gigs in between. And if you want to see Kirsten do some power belting, head over to New World Stages to see her starring turn as Sherrie in Rock of Ages.