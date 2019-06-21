Broadway First Dates: Callum Francis and Ainsley Melham

Growing up, British-born Callum Francis was a huge fan of the movie Aladdin, but he never expected to fall in love with Aladdin himself. It took moving to Australia to play Lola in Kinky Boots for Francis to meet the man of his dreams — Ainsley Melham, the Aussie lead of Aladdin. No history of wrong guys here; the pair are now on a magic carpet ride in New York City, having both made their Broadway debuts in their respective shows earlier this year. Watch as they tell us about their first date, as well as about how their first meeting was a huge fail.