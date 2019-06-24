Broadway First Dates: Bradley Gibson and Adam Hyndman
It started snowing on their movie-ready first date. Celebrate PRIDE on Broadway with this couple!
Bradley Gibson (The Lion King) first spotted Adam Hyndman (Once on This Island) at an audition. As Hyndman placed his headshot on the table, Gibson took a good look at it and went home to Facebook him. That was three whole years before they finally started going out, and their first date was like something out of a movie. They talked and talked, walked and walked, and as they shared a kiss, it started to snow. Now, this newly engaged couple looks back on the romance of that first night.
