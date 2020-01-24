Broadway-Bound Six Stars Sing "Ex-Wives" at BroadwayCon
The new musical is coming to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in February.
The six wives of Henry VIII are about to take their revenge by reclaiming their own stories. Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, and more will hit the stage in Six, a new British musical by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow that finds Henry's divorced, beheaded exes forming a girl group and putting on a show. Coming to Broadway this spring after hit runs across England and the United States, here's a preview of Six that took place live at BroadwayCon this weekend.
Loading...
Loading...