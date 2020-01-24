Broadway-Bound Six Stars Sing "Ex-Wives" at BroadwayCon

The six wives of Henry VIII are about to take their revenge by reclaiming their own stories. Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, and more will hit the stage in Six, a new British musical by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow that finds Henry's divorced, beheaded exes forming a girl group and putting on a show. Coming to Broadway this spring after hit runs across England and the United States, here's a preview of Six that took place live at BroadwayCon this weekend.