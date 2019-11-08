Brian Stokes Mitchell Sings the New Song "A Wizard Every Day"

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell takes the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below November 12-23 for the new concert Plays With Music — Holiday! Celebrating the release of his new album, Plays With Music, as well as the yuletide season, the concert will feature rearranged holiday favorites, showtunes, and new songs, like the one he recently previewed at the venue. Here's a sneak peek at "A Wizard Every Day," written by Liz Suggs and Nikko Benson.