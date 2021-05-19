Audra McDonald, Steven Pasquale, Taylor Schilling, and More Discuss New TV Series The Bite

What if there was a new strain of Covid-19 that turned people into zombies? That's the basic summation of the new Spectrum Originals dark comedy The Bite, a six-episode series from Robert and Michelle King, creators of The Good Wife. Filmed almost entirely in quarantine, the show was aimed to help theater actors get back to work, and has an enviable cast led by Audra McDonald and Steven Pasquale; their respective spouses, Will Swenson and Phillipa Soo; Taylor Schilling; and Leslie Uggams. Here, the cast and creative team tell us all about this delicious new show, which premieres Friday, May 21.