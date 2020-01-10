Ashley Park, Michael Urie, and More Welcome Us to Grand Horizons on Broadway

In her latest play, dramatist Bess Wohl covers the subject of gray divorce. Grand Horizons, now running at Second Stage's Helen Hayes Theater on Broadway, a couple in their 80s, played by Jane Alexander and James Cromwell, decide to separate, leaving their two sons, played by Ben McKenzie and Michael Urie, to pick up their pieces. It's a subject that doesn't get covered much on Broadway, and a very timely one at that, with divorce rates among couples aged over 65 currently skyrocketing, according to Wohl. Here, the cast and creative team tell us what to expect.