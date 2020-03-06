Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, and More Discuss The Minutes…or, Rather, Don't

Hot on the heels of Linda Vista, Tracy Letts has another play coming to Broadway with The Minutes, this time with an all-star cast featuring Letts himself, Armie Hammer, Jessie Mueller, Blair Brown, Austin Pendleton, and many more. Recently, the cast and director Anna D. Shapiro met with the press to discuss the play ... or, more accurately, to talk around it, as most of them were reluctant to go into too much detail about the plot. Still, they were able to offer some broader thoughts on why theatergoers should check it out. See what they had to say in the video above, and then check out the play at the Cort Theatre, which is currently in previews ahead of an opening night on March 15.