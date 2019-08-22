American History on Broadway: Meet LBJ, MLK, and the Players of The Great Society

Five years after winning a Tony for All the Way, which depicted the accidental presidency of Lyndon Johnson, playwright Robert Schenkkan has returned to Broadway with the conclusion of his LBJ saga, The Great Society. Set after Johnson's landslide victory, the work stars Brian Cox as the president, Grantham Coleman as Martin Luther King Jr., and a host of stage vets in dozens of roles, ranging from Vice President Hubert Humphrey to Bobby Kennedy. Here, the stars fill us in on the real-life inspirations behind their characters.