Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts Introduce Broadway to the Real Tina Turner

You think you know the real Tina Turner, but if you've only seen the movie What's Love Got to Do With It, you're missing half the story. Thankfully, Broadway's Tina — The Tina Turner Musical is here to fill you in on the lives of Tina and Ike, and with great music highlighting the way. Here, stars Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts, as well as director Phyllida Lloyd, introduce us to the Broadway version of this music superstar, and tell us what to expect.