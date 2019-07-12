Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo, and More Bring Moulin Rouge! to Broadway
Alex Timbers, John Logan, and the show's creators and stars tell us about this unique new musical.
At long last, Moulin Rouge! is on Broadway, with a star-studded cast led by Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo, and Danny Burstein can-canning eight times a week at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The creators of the musical — director Alex Timbers, book writer John Logan, music supervisor Justin Levine, and choreographer Sonya Tayeh – found themselves with a unique challenge: translate one of the most beloved and unique films of the early 2000s into a show that will speak to its legions of fans and new viewers alike. The result is a high-energy spectacular (spectacular) that's unlike anything you've ever seen.
