Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo, and More Bring Moulin Rouge! to Broadway

At long last, Moulin Rouge! is on Broadway, with a star-studded cast led by Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo, and Danny Burstein can-canning eight times a week at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The creators of the musical — director Alex Timbers, book writer John Logan, music supervisor Justin Levine, and choreographer Sonya Tayeh – found themselves with a unique challenge: translate one of the most beloved and unique films of the early 2000s into a show that will speak to its legions of fans and new viewers alike. The result is a high-energy spectacular (spectacular) that's unlike anything you've ever seen.