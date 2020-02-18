3 Minutes of the Epic Finale From Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The Manhattan Concert Productions one-night-only 50th anniversary celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat hit Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall last night — and the audience will probably never recover. Filled with Broadway's greatest talents, the cast brought home their performance with a belt-filled megamix, featuring stars like Alex Newell, Eden Espinosa, Jessica Vosk, Bonnie Milligan, and if you look closely, Brooks Ashmanskas in a full baker costume. We got a front-row seat to the festivities, so check out three minutes of this grand finale.