Laura Linney Prepares Us for My Name Is Lucy Barton on Broadway

Last seen on Broadway opposite Cynthia Nixon in The Little Foxes in 2017, Laura Linney is set to return to the Great White Way in the solo show My Name Is Lucy Barton, adapted from Elizabeth Strout's novel by Rona Munro. Recently, Linney, Strout, and Munro met with the press to talk about the Richard Eyre-directed production, which played at the Bridge Theatre in London in 2018. Check out what they had to say about the show, which will begin previews on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 4 ahead of an opening night on January 15.