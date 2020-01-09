David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, and More on Bringing A Soldier's Play to Broadway

Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, A Soldier's Play, makes its long-awaited Broadway debut this winter at Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre. Kenny Leon helms a star-studded production featuring three-time Tony nominee David Alan Grier, two-time Golden Globe nominee Blair Underwood, and Jerry O'Connell, among other stage veterans, who bring this timely murder mystery back to the New York stage. Hear the cast discuss the show's legacy, and why they all believe this revival will be the most exciting event of the Broadway season.