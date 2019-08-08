A Step-by-Step Tutorial of Tootsie's Iconic Broadway Dance Moves

In Tootsie, Ron Carlisle (Reg Rogers) is one of the worst director and choreographers to grace a Broadway stage. Fortunately for us, that means choreographer Denis Jones gets to supply him with some of the best-worst moves his Tony-nominated mind could conjure. Ron's signature dance makes it onto the stage of the Marquis Theatre twice during each performance, which left us craving an official tutorial on how to properly execute each step from "brain freeze" to "happy bunny." Take a look as Denis, Reg, and two of Tootsie's ensemble dancers show us how it's done.