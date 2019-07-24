Watch New Trailer for Patsy & Loretta, Starring Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller

A brand-new trailer has been released for Patsy & Loretta, the upcoming biopic about the friendship between superstar country singers Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. As previously announced, the Lifetime original film will star Megan Hilty as Cline and Jessie Mueller as Lynn, and is directed by Nashville's Callie Khouri. Check out the trailer below.

Patsy & Loretta will explore the relatively unknown friendship between Cline and Lynn, who became close friends and tour mates before Cline died at the age of 30 in a plane crash. After Cline's death, Lynn, her mentee, would go on to become the "First Lady of Country Music."

The film will premiere this fall on Lifetime.