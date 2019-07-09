Cinderella at the Muny Previews Some Magical Scenes

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, is now running at the Muny in St. Louis through July 16. Take a look below at scenes from the production, featuring choreography by Josh Walden.

The musical stars Mikaela Bennett (Ella), Jason Gotay (Prince Topher) Ashley Brown (Marie), Alison Fraser (Madame), John Scherer (Sebastian), Stephanie Gibson (Gabrielle), Jen Cody (Charlotte), Chad Burris (Jean-Michel), and Victor Ryan Robertson (Lord Pinkleton). Rounding out the ensemble are Akilah Ayanna, Jack Brewer, Jordan De Leon, Emma Gassett, Samantha Gershman, Jeff Gorti, Katie Griffith, Juan Guillen, Julie Hanson, Michael Hartung, Joshua K.A. Johnson, Kamal Lado, Amanda LaMotte, Commodore C. Primous III, Payton Evelyn Pritchett, Mikayla Renfrow, Cooper Stanton, and April Strelinger. The company is also joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella was produced on Broadway in 2013, receiving nine Tony Award nominations. The score features Rodgers & Hammerstein favorites including "In My Own Little Corner," "The Prince is Giving a Ball," and "Ten Minutes Ago."