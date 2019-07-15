Beth Malone to Replace Will Swenson in Muny Matilda

Beth Malone will take on the role of Miss Trunchbull in the Muny's upcoming production of Matilda the Musical, running August 5-11 under the direction of John Tartaglia.

Malone, who will become the first female actor to play the role in a major professional production of the musical, replaces Will Swenson in the role, who departed the company because of an unexpected television schedule conflict.

As previously announced, the company is headed by Laura Michelle Kelly as Miss Honey, Ann Harada as Mrs. Wormwood, and Josh Grisetti as Mr. Wormwood. They're joined by Mattea Conforti (Matilda) and Darlesia Cearcy (Mrs. Phelps), as well as Maya Bowles, Colby Dezelick, Sean Ewing, Ryan Fitzgerald, Berklea Going, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Gabi Stapula, and Sharrod Williams. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

Based on Roald Dahl's novel and featuring a score by Tim Minchin and book by Dennis Kelly, Matilda the Musical will be choreographed by Beth Crandall, with music direction by Michael Horsley. The production will have scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer, wig design by Kelley Jordan, and puppet design by Eric Wright: Puppet Kitchen International.