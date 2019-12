About this show

Using the small Southeastern Minnesota town of Potsdam as Ole & Lena's home town, the Bateson's bring the entire population of Potsdam, Minnesota; not to mention the crazy extended Gustafson family, to life through well timed phone calls that are made or received by Ole and Lena. The theme by which Ole and Lena and the Bateson's bring their plays to audiences is to have the audience explore the joys of life, love, family.