The Wild & Scenic On Tour Film Festival comes to Bellingham, Washington!

Join the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association (NSEA) in celebrating the 50th anniversaries of Earth Day and Huxley College of the Environment on Wednesday, April 22.

The films illustrate not only the challenges facing our planet but the work communities are doing to protect the environment and the places we love. The stories give us a sense of place and what it means to be responsible stewards of the earth.

Doors will open at 5pm. Come early to visit with exhibitors at the Community Fair that provide opportunities that educates, inspires, and engages our community in restoration, education, and stewardship in Whatcom County.

The Film Festival will consist of three blocks of films each focusing on a specific environmental issue. Films blocks will start at 6, 7 & 8pm followed by a short question-and-answer period after each block. To view trailers and learn more about this celebration, go to n-sea.org.