About this show

Social and sexual outcasts are brought to the forefront in this gripping psychodrama based on the true story of the Papin sisters, two live-in maids who killed their employer's wife and daughter.

Each night, sisters Claire and Solange perform a dangerous ceremony when their socialite employer is away. As they religiously enact the murder of their mistress, the line between fantasy and reality begins to blur.

This boldly intimate production reimagines Jean Genet's seductive world of role-playing where power, gender performance, and desire are constantly in flux.