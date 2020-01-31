About this show

A groundbreaking and wondrously appealing new show — inspired by a true story!

Once upon a time — not too long ago — a new American folk hero was born in the small town of Silverton, Oregon. Stu Rasmussen was launched into the spotlight after becoming America's first openly transgender mayor. On this most unlikely of journeys, Stu finds uncompromising support and love in the most improbable of places.

It's a dash of the Americana in The Music Man with a pinch of the flair of The Rocky Horror Show and a surprising feel-good story about love, community, and the power of change.