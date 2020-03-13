About this show

Here is the feel-good musical comedy sensation based on the hit 1992 film! Featuring original music by eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent! Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community.

Powerful gospel music! Outrageous dancing! Our production of Sister Act will leave you breathless.