About this show

Shrek the halls! The 5th has an unforgettable adventure for you and your family this holiday season. Based on the Oscar-winning film, Shrek the Musical is a Tony Award-winning adventure featuring wondrous songs and a sidesplitting book.

Take a trip to the swamp, the happy home of the hulking green ogre, Shrek. When a villain threatens his way of life, Shrek finds himself on a mission to rescue a princess. Throw in over a dozen fairy-tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand...Shrek.