About this show

This Christmas, we bring you yet another brand-new holiday pantomime, complete with many of your favorite elements! Robin Hood tells the classic tale of the dashing thief who "steals from the rich to give to the poor," time and again outwitting his nemesis, the Sheriff of Nottingham. But when Robin gets in over his head, he'll need his band of merry…peoples…and the totally out-of-his-league Maid Marion to help him save the day! Jokes of all kinds, energetic dances, and send-ups of pop music favorites will make this a holiday occasion you'll remember year-round!

Sensory-friendly performance: Dec 8 at 2pm