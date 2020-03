About this show

'Tell me about the dream where we pull the bodies out of the lake and dress them in warm clothes again.' - Richard Siken

Prompted by this chilling line of poetry, Tom Spangenberg's New Day Rising is an evolving dystopian story that explores how we cope with trauma, accept ourselves, and find redemption. Tom portrays five different characters in this world premiere production. The story will continue to develop over the course of its three Sunday run. Come out and support new work!