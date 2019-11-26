About this show

Fix your wig and slip on this pantyhose, dear, 'cause Mrs. Doubtfire is strutting to the stage! Based on the beloved 1993 Twentieth Century Fox film, Mrs. Doubtfire is the laugh-out-loud hilarious and heartfelt story of newly divorced and out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard. After losing custody of his children, Daniel disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire and takes a job in his ex-wife's home in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As he gets lost in his new persona and grows closer to his kids, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.