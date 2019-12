About this show

Based on the beloved 1947 film, this 1963 Broadway hit by Meredith Willson, creator of The Music Man, comes to life onstage in this new holiday production. Filled with such beloved songs as "Pinecones and Hollyberries," "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," and finally answering the question "Is Kris Kringle really Santa Claus?", this heartwarming musical is pure family entertainment and the perfect present to fill everyone's stocking.