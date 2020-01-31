About this show

Centerstage is excited to present the first fully staged production of Let There Be Love by Mrinalini Kamath. This incredibly relatable show is an intelligent romantic comedy with a lot of depth — and a few surprising twists. Elite matchmaker Deedee and her son Eric run an agency, and as Deedee's star begins to rise and Eric takes his love life into his own hands, secrets and challenges begin to emerge from all directions. An absorbing look at love, technology, and whether truth can be subjective, the show was workshopped in New York and here at UW Seattle, so Centerstage is very proud to present it in its premiere! (Recommended ages 16+)