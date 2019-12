About this show

The stunning and majestic, award-winning musical — a fantastic new production created by the 5th Avenue Theatre!

This is the smash-hit musical based on the life of Eva Peron, an unknown actress who became the wife of the Argentinean president, and the most beloved — and hated — woman in Argentina.

An epic and soaring musical from the creators of Jesus Christ Superstar! Don't miss this exquisite new 5th Avenue Theatre production.