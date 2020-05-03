About this show

For over two decades, Grammy Award-winning master trumpeter and composer Chris Botti (pronounced "BODE-dee") has amassed a spectacular variety of honors, including multiple gold and platinum albums, to become the nation's biggest-selling instrumental artist. He is the complete package: a dazzling trumpeter — at home in everything from jazz to pop to rock — a brilliant bandleader who lets his players shine, and a born showman whose joy at being on stage is infectious. See Botti live, and you'll understand why musical stars Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, and Sting have been eager to share his stage!