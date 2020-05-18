About this show

"Sedaris belongs on any list of people writing in English at the moment who are revising our ideas about what's funny." — San Francisco Chronicle

Expect uncontrollable laughter in the presence of "the master of satire" and author of Me Talk Pretty One Day. With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America's preeminent humor writers. Calypso, his latest collection of essays, is not only a New York Times best seller, but the audio version was also nominated for a 2019 Grammy Award in the Best Spoken Word Album category. There are over 10 million copies of his books in print. This past March, he was elected into the American Academy of Arts and Letters.