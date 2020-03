About this show

Based on the iconic novel by George Orwell, 1984 is the story of Winston Smith, an insignificant party member in the giant machine state of Oceania. Physically and mentally under the omnipresent eye of Big Brother, Winston has been caught struggling for scraps of love and freedom in a world awash with distrust and violence. With the brutal "assistance" of four Party Members who reenact scenes from his diary, Winston is forced to confess his Thoughtcrimes before an unseen inquisitor.