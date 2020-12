About this show

Macha Theatre Works' 20th Season: Into the Unknown featuring 17 MINUTE STORIES. A Series of Solo Shows by Local Female Writer/Performers. This season will be live streamed from the theatre into your own homes.

Dec 18, 2020 at 8PM, ONE NIGHT ONLY Dancing Beyond the Veil Written and performed by Parmida Ziaei

From Tehran to Seattle--the story of a girl making sense of where she belongs, the only way she knows how--through dance.

