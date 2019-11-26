About this show

This outrageous holiday comedy stars Crumpet, a rebel without a Claus, who recounts his true-life tale of being an out-of-work writer doing a stint as a Macy's department store elf. His encounters as an elf during the season of forced joy have become a delightful cult classic for those in need of a holly-jolly antidote! A delightfully absurd look at the commercial Christmas season, David Sedaris's sharp and hilarious observations have rapidly become one of the nation's most popular holiday shows.