About this show

When Buddy finally realizes what all the elves in the North Pole already know, he sets off to New York City to find his father, a high-powered executive at a children's book publisher who's earned a place on Santa's naughty list. Holiday hijinks ensue as Buddy bumbles his way through the Big Apple looking for a place, and a family, where he truly belongs. This hilarious and heartwarming musical will fill your whole family with Christmas cheer!