About this show

In 2004 a group of terrorists stormed a school in Beslan, Russia, taking hundreds of children hostage. Three days later, many were left dead. By capturing this terrible event from the unfiltered point of view of children, playwright Carly Wijs has created something unexpected and revelatory: a wryly humorous, poignantly matter-of-fact piece of theatre about how the young deal with trauma, and what leads people to do the unthinkable.