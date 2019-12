About this show

There's a knock on Margaret's door in the middle of the night. It's her daughter Julie with grandson Connor in tow, on the run from the big city after her marriage has imploded. Margaret's simple small town life is turned upside down with unexpected romance and unresolved issues! Join them on their journey to learn what it means to be a family, all over again. You won't want to miss this heartwarming, delightful story!