About this show

Four new Canadians from around the globe sign up for a weekly "Learn to Curl" class. Trouble is, their reluctant coach has some strong opinions about immigrants. What follows is the hilarious and inspiring story of a group of unlikely athletes who face off against local prejudice to become a true team. From Mark Crawford, the playwright of The Birdsand the Bees and Stag and Doe, comes a sweeping comedy that lands right on the button!