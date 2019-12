About this show

For 20 years, a group of friends working at a steel mill decompress at the local bar. When rumors surface that the company is considering layoffs and flyers are hung to recruit non-union workers for less money, the war between community and capitalism begins and tensions start destroying not only jobs, but also relationships. Filled with heart and humor, Sweat is a searing examination of industrial decline, race, politics and friendship by one of the US's most decorated playwrights.