About this show

Bonnie and Brad are having a party to raise money for their upcoming wedding—the cost of which has secretly gotten out of control. Their wisecracking Maid of Honour, Dee, is still getting over being left at the altar seven years ago—and now she has to come face-to-face with the guy who did it. Bridezilla Mandy and her doting groom Rob are getting married today—even though their big white tent blew away in last night's storm. And oh yeah…single dad Jay just found out his entire catering staff is in jail! It's all happening at the same time, in the same community hall kitchen, in the same small town.

Taking place over one eventful Saturday in June, the two couples strike a deal to share the local reception hall for their Stag and Doe and wedding. Among the unset Jell-o shots, a missing wedding cake, and a disastrous first dance, past relationships are examined, current couples are put to the test, and new romance blossoms.