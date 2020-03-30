About this show

In 2013, Luke O'Donovan is arrested after a knife fight at a New Year's party. The media portrays him as a maniac who went on a stabbing spree. Luke says he's the victim of a queer-bashing, punished for fighting back. In 2014, theater artist Johnnie Walker begins writing letters to Luke in prison and working on a new play.

A fierce and freewheeling exploration of a powerful true story, Shove It Down My Throat puts queerness, identity, and complicity through a theatrical kaleidoscope as Johnnie sifts through the different versions of Luke's story — and the different versions of Luke — in search of the ever-elusive truth.