About this show

Pam Ann is inviting everyone on a jolly holiday in Pam Ann Returns, her brand new show, starring the perfectly-inappropriate-in-every-way air-hostess Pam Ann.

From feeding the birds in coach to flying kites in first class, Pam Ann's barbed wit has seen her hilariously negotiate even the most politically incorrect flight path. Her take on the world of airlines and aircrew may require a spoonful of "sugar," a Xanax and some Mary Poppers.