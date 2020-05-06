About this show

At the age of 34, Quebec composer Claude Vivier was murdered by a man he picked up in a Parisian bar. On his desk, an unfinished piece of music appeared to foretell his own death. The man and myth are inseparable from Vivier's music, driven by a dangerous life lived at the very extremes of human experience. From there, he brought back a vision of the pure sound and light of eternity. In this immersive spectacle for 10 singers, actor, keyboards, and percussion, Vivier invites performers and audience to become celebrants in a transformative ritual journey through life, death, and beyond.