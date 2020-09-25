About this show

"Toronto's most popular mind readers" (BlogTO) are back on stage with a brand new, COVID friendly, socially distant show!

We have spent months feeling trapped indoors. We cautiously explore our "new normal" trying to escape feeling isolation in its truest form. Have we changed the way we make decisions? Do we all see the world in a different way now? Has the way we process our own thoughts evolved to keep up with this ever-changing landscape?

Beyond Mental Borders return to the stage to explore just how differently our mind may operate, showcasing brand new social experiments and mind-reading feats.

This show is limited to 20 tickets to meet social distancing requirements. Tickets purchased together will be seated together. Masks must be worn at all times in the theatre except when seated or interacting with performers. Performers will have several sanitizing procedures in place to ensure audience members can volunteer comfortably and safely.