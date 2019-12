About this show

Harry Sullivan hasn't seen his son Drew in thirteen years, and now Drew is coming to Harry's Saskatchewan ranch for a visit. This poignant comedy tells the story of two men who are too stubborn to give in to feelings of the heart.

Virginia, the woman next door with her own issues, plays a major role in helping them reconcile. Flashbacks to Harry's youth, middle age and to Drew's teens give us insights into the lives of these characters.