About this show

Spanning one turbulent and joyful year in the life of the four March sisters, Little Women is an all-Canadian musical adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic novel. Back on the Theatre Orangeville stage after having had its World Premiere here in 2001, the show is filled with memorable songs by Jim Betts, and a whimsical book by Nancy Early. It's the perfect Holiday treat for the entire family!